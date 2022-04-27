A Rattlesnake Bit Actor Cary Elwes — Here’s What to Do if You Have an Encounter

Even though rattlesnake encounters aren't too common outside the U.S. Southwest, they can be found anywhere in the country. And unfortunately, actor Cary Elwes encountered one while doing yard work outside his Malibu, Calif. home.

TMZ reports a rattlesnake bit Elwes' finger on Saturday, April 23, and he was immediately airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Needless to say, it's important to know what you should do for a rattlesnake bite, should the same thing ever happen to you.