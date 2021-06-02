H10N3 Bird Flu: The First Human Case, What It Is, Symptoms, and More

As experts have explained time and time again, the relationship between humankind and animals continues to be too close for comfort. Therefore, animals will continue to transmit diseases like COVID-19 to human beings. That's why we were alarmed — yet not particularly surprised — that the first-ever human case of the bird flu strain, known as H10N3 , has just officially been reported.

"As long as avian influenza viruses circulate in poultry sporadic infection of avian influenza in humans is not surprising, which is a vivid reminder that the threat of an influenza pandemic is persistent," The World Health Organization said in a statement, as per the BBC.

Keep reading for more on this shocking discovery.