AirWatch Is St. Louis’ New Solution to Tracking Air Pollution

Researchers from the Jay Turner Group research lab at Washington University have worked with Metropolitan Congregations United (MCU) to make this happen.

"In collaboration with MCU, we are using 15 low-cost particulate matter (PM) sensors in the St. Louis region to identify whether PM pollution varies geographically throughout the year," Tyler Cargill of Turner Group stated. "By having these sensors at congregations, we are hoping to engage with the community in all aspects of the project."