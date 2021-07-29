A Derecho May Be Making Its Way to the Midwest — Here's What That Means

As middle America is currently struggling to get through the remainder of tornado season, another extreme weather event is currently stealing the show and affecting several midwestern cities across the board. A super high-impact storm, that's known as a derecho, has been slamming of Minnesota and Wisconsin since Wednesday, and is continuing to travel across the country as of Thursday, putting various communities on high alert. But what is a derecho ? And why are people so concerned about it?

“The greatest impact [of the derecho] is expected in Wisconsin but a large area of the Midwest is at risk, including Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Chicago,” meteorologist Dave Hennen warned CNN readers.

Keep reading more about this ongoing — yet seriously dangerous — weather event that could ultimately impact millions of people across several U.S. states.