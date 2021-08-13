Olympic Stadiums: What Happens to Them When the Games Are Over?

In some cases, Olympic stadiums and villages wind up as nothing more than abandoned remnants of international triumph. War, misuse, and outright destruction can render even the most impressive structures into ruins. According to Insider, the abandoned site of the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics is the result of political strife in the region. The Bosnian War that occurred a decade after the event ended up splitting the former Yugoslavia into eight other countries, and finding a use for an old stadium hasn’t really been on anyone’s radar since then.