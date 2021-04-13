Fukushima: About the 2011 Nuclear Disaster, Updates, and More

Among the many nuclear disasters that have taken place worldwide, Fukushima was easily one of the worst. After a major earthquake caused a tsunami to hit the coastal Japanese city, reactors at a nearby nuclear power plant overheated and melted, releasing radioactive materials into the surrounding land and waterways. Now, over a decade later, Japan plans to release the plant's wastewater back into the sea, but environmentalists and neighboring countries fear the consequences.

"Japan has ... unilaterally decided to discharge nuclear wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident into the sea, which is extremely irresponsible and will seriously damage international public health and safety and the vital interests of people in neighboring countries," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement, as per CNN.

