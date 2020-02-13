Super Bowl Donates 35,000 Pounds of Leftover Food to People in Need

After a total of three days of packing up food across the stadium, 37 volunteers from Food Rescue US were able to rescue more than 35,000 pounds of food, according to the organization's Instagram.

"It's a full volunteer job for everyone. We just want to help people in need," Food Rescue US Miami director Ellen Bowen told ESPN. "It's amazing to see how much food there is that otherwise would have been thrown in the trash that can now feed so many people."