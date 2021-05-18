Why Choosing Aluminum-Free Deodorant Is the Healthier Choice for Your Body

In these stressful, ever-warming times, deodorant is almost a necessity. Nervous sweats, workout sweats, even meat sweats: no matter what gets you sweating, many Americans have come to depend on the odor-masking power of deodorant. Unfortunately, many name-brand deodorants and antiperspirants are made with metals and chemicals that might not be the best for our bodies. But what does aluminum in deodorant do to our bodies and what alternatives do we have?