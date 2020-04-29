Here's Why Scientists Believe the Hole in the Ozone Layer Over Arctic Has Closed

CAMS believes that the hole in the ozone layer was entirely due to the strong Arctic polar vortexes , according to CNN, and that it actually had nothing to do with increased human activity. With that, they also believe that reduced human activity due to the coronavirus lockdowns did not cause it to close back up.

"COVID19 and the associated lockdowns probably had nothing to do with this... It's been driven by an unusually strong and long-lived polar vortex, and isn't related to air quality changes," CAPS said on Twitter.

Honestly, we're just relieved the hole didn't migrate South, and that Greenland is no longer in dire need of SPF.