Wales Still Faces Environmental Turmoil, Years After the 1966 Coal Slide in Aberfan

Wales is small, charming, and incredibly green — it's nestled along a gorgeous rugged coastline with green mountains everywhere you look — though despite its lush facade — the U.K. country has faced serious environmental turmoil over the years. In 1966, a small community called Aberfan suffered from an unthinkable coal mine disaster, and to this day, they are still fighting a plethora of eco issues, though it seems like things may be about to change with specific goals in mind.

"To tackle climate change we have to be ambitious," said Plaid Cymru's shadow minister, Delyth Jewell, as per The BBC. "It's been two years since the Welsh Government declared a climate emergency but empty words have been followed by little action."

Keep reading for more on the Wales' 1966 Aberfan Coal Mine Disaster, and for more on the issues they're currently facing.