Veggie Grill Founder Dishes on New Plant-Based Innovations Coming to Its Menus (Exclusive)

GM: What is Veggie Grill doing to address waste (single-use waste, food waste, etc.) in the restaurant industry?

TKP: Single Use Packaging: We have a no plastic bottle beverage policy and make every effort to reduce plastic packaging as a whole. When we use plastic, it is made of either a plant-based plastic material (PLA's) like our corn-based to-go cutlery which is biodegradable, or it is made of the most accepted recyclable plastic (PET). In addition, most of our paper and plastic packaging are produced from post-consumed recycled materials which includes our to-go cups and our salad bowls, which are made from recycled bottles.

Food Waste: We work with our distributors to donate any defunct and obsolete food inventory to nonprofit organizations and take all efforts to avoid trashing food. When needed, we take additional steps on obtaining shelf-life extensions from manufacturers allowing distributors to donate product and avoid liabilities that would force them to trash food.