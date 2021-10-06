Looking Exclusively for Vegan Food? There Are Apps for That

If you've gone shopping weren't sure if something you wanted to buy is plant-based, Vegan Pocket is a must-have. You can use the app to scan the product's barcode, and it will be able to tell you whether or not it's vegan-friendly. From different types of food, to cosmetics, to home products, the app can seamlessly help you live an animal-free lifestyle, without questioning yourself, or having to do any last-minute research. It's definitely bound to come in clutch on more than one occasion.