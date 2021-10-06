Looking Exclusively for Vegan Food? There Are Apps for That

Looking Exclusively for Vegan Food? There Are Apps for ThatBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Oct. 6 2021, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
We've all been there — you're scrolling through a food delivery app, Yelp, or Google Reviews in search of vegan-friendly restaurants, only to find places that solely offer green salads and French fries in the plant-based department. Luckily, though, there are so many apps these days that connect hungry vegans with plant-based food for takeout, delivery, and dine-in. If you haven't started using these vegan food apps, they'll save you so much time weeding through restaurants for vegan options.
HappyCow
For the last two decades, HappyCow has been a go-to reference for plant-based travelers and city dwellers alike, to locate vegan restaurants wherever they are. Completely staffed by plant-based folks, the website and app connects millions of people monthly on a global scale. It's basically the Yelp or Google Reviews of the vegan world — needless to say, it's awesome if you're visiting somewhere new, and aren't sure where you'll be able to find something that's definitively veg-friendly.
Eat.life
If you aren't looking to leave the comfort of your couch, or if you simply want to grab some food for takeout instead of eating out in a restaurant, Eat.life is a London-based food delivery app that offers both delivery and pickup solely from vegan restaurants. As of publication, the app is exclusively operating in Europe, but with plans to acquire quite a bit of crowd funding, the company is hoping to expand on a global scale. Hopefully that will happen in the foreseeable future.
Vegan Pocket
If you've gone shopping weren't sure if something you wanted to buy is plant-based, Vegan Pocket is a must-have. You can use the app to scan the product's barcode, and it will be able to tell you whether or not it's vegan-friendly. From different types of food, to cosmetics, to home products, the app can seamlessly help you live an animal-free lifestyle, without questioning yourself, or having to do any last-minute research. It's definitely bound to come in clutch on more than one occasion.
vKind
New to the vegan app scene is vKind, which is a search platform and app that connects vegans and vegan-curious consumers, not only with plant-based food, but with a wide variety of plant-based brands, businesses, and services of all kinds. The app has teamed up with vegan marketplace Vejii to create a web series called vKind Vibes, that focuses on vegan travel — it's set to premier on YouTube during the first week of December, and it's bound to attract vegan and non-vegan audiences alike.
MeetMindful
OK, this one's a little bit different from the rest of the apps we listed above, but if you're looking for a fellow vegan who will also appreciate that new plant-based restaurant that opened in your neighborhood, consider joining MeetMindful. It's a dating app for "eco-conscious daters" — there's a chance that not everyone you meet on the app will be vegan, per se, but you're likely to meet a fellow sustainability junkie who's single, ready to mingle, and willing to eat plant-based.