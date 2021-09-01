Spice up Your Weeknight Dinners With These Vegan Chorizo Recipes

Depending on your preferences and what you have on-hand, you can make your own vegan chorizo using either tofu, seitan, or mushrooms. NYT Cooking's tofu chorizo recipe involves sautéing a small chopped onion and a tablespoon of chopped garlic in oil, crumbling in two blocks of firm tofu, and letting it brown for up to 30 minutes. Then sprinkle in a tablespoon of chili powder, a teaspoon of cumin, 1/8 teaspoon of cinnamon, and a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar. Then garnish with cilantro and scallions.

Food.com has a seitan chorizo recipe that's a little "meatier" — stir together 1/2 cup of vital wheat gluten, 2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast, 1/2 of teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, 2 teaspoons of chili powder, and 1/2 teaspoon of dried onion flakes. Mix with 2 tablespoons water, 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons of ketchup, and 1 tablespoon of canola oil until they form crumbles, and fry in a large non-stick pan for 8 minutes, until browned.

It's no surprise mushrooms make for great vegan chorizo, as they've become a pretty popular meat substitute. A TODAY recipe has you combine 1 cup sliced mushrooms, 3/4 cup raw walnuts, 6 jarred sun-dried tomatoes, 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, 1 pinch cayenne pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon sea salt in a food processor. Then cook the mixture in oil on a stovetop until cooked through.

Below are recipes to make with any of the above homemade vegan chorizo (or with a store-bought vegan chorizo), bringing your cooking game to the next level.