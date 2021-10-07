Dude, Chill — These Vegan CBD Gummies Are Everything You Could Ever Want

There are so many different ways to take CBD — you can take it in the form of lotions, oils, tinctures, and even gummies. Although gummies — both the candy and supplemental varieties — often tend to include animal-based ingredients such as gelatin to create the classic chewy consistency we've all become accustomed to, many plant-based brands have made their way onto the CBD gummy scene. That said, here are a few of our go-to brands for vegan CBD gummies.