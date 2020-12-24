Alaska Sues the Trump Administration to Continue Protecting the Tongass National Forest

In October 2020, the Trump administration announced it would be rolling back environmental protections over Alaska's Tongass National Forest . Moving forward, as per the new ruling, the Tongass National Forest would be exempt from the protective 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule, which prohibited logging, road construction, and the installation of new roads through 9 million acres of the widely beloved forest. But now, local tribes, activists, and small businesses alike are fighting back.

As per The Guardian, indigenous Alaskan tribes, conservation organizations such as Earthjustice, and local small businesses are suing the Trump Administration to save the forest , which is considered to be the homeland of the Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian tribes. Deforestation would harm the tribes' cultures and food sources, it would endanger one of the most biodiverse national forests, and it would demolish what is considered to be responsible for absorbing massive amounts of CO2 from the environment.

“If the judge doesn’t overturn the government decision, our way of life will be destroyed,” said Joel Jackson, president of the Organized Village of Kake, according to The Guardian. “The Tongass has been our home for over 10,000 years, we need to protect what we have left.”

It is unclear when this lawsuit will go to court, but environmentalists and local Alaskans are hoping for the best.