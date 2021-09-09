Tahj Mowry Shares His Favorite Plant-Based Snacks and Dishes on ‘Smart Guy’ Reboot (Exclusive)

If you were a sitcom fan in the 1990s, then you’re probably very familiar with the name Tahj Mowry . The former child actor is known for his roles in Sister, Sister (along with older sisters Tia and Tamera), Full House, and Smart Guy — the last of which is about to be rebooted, with Mowry as both a producer and star.

To hear what Mowry is up to these days, to learn more about the reboot, and for a glimpse into his favorite plant-based snacks, we recently caught up with the actor on behalf of his partnership with MorningStar Farms.

Tahj Mowry loves to eat plant-based, especially during football season.

As Mowry tells Green Matters on a recent phone call, he tries “to eat plant-based as often as possible.” “I like how plant-based protein makes me feel, especially when I'm working out, I just I just like it,” he says, adding that he also enjoys choosing vegan options because he knows they are "better for the environment."

“I'm super excited to be bringing a plant-based, healthy lifestyle to light, especially during football season when sometimes the snacks can get a bit heavy,” he adds, referring to his partnership.

Article continues below advertisement

His personal favorite plant-based snacks are MorningStar Farms’ Taquito Bites and Nacho Bites, which he likes to serve with a side of guacamole and salsa. “I like to … dip in and dip out, you know, get it in my mouth as quick as possible,” he says with a chuckle. Both of Mowry's favorite products are completely vegan, but still deliciously meaty and cheezy. (Note that MorningStar Farms is currently a vegetarian company with primarily vegan offerings, and is in the process of becoming fully vegan.)

Article continues below advertisement