How to Celebrate Mardi Gras With Zero Waste

Between the beads, masks, glitter, and confetti, Mardi Gras can be just as wasteful as it is fun. Case in point: in early 2018, a massive four-month cleanup of storm drains along a Mardi Gras parade route in downtown New Orleans resulted in the recovery of 7.2 million pounds of trash, 93,000 pounds of which were Carnival beads , according to Reuters.

So with the coronavirus pandemic certainly keeping celebrations a bit more lowkey this year, 2021 is the perfect time to try to have a sustainable Mardi Gras. Keep reading for our best tips for keeping Mardi Gras — which is coming up on Feb. 16, 2021 — as zero waste as possible, while still enjoying Fat Tuesday in all its glory.