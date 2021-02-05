How to Tell if Your Jeans Were Made Sustainably

Everyone has had the gross experience of having blue dye rub off on your skin the first few times you wear a pair of jeans, and unfortunately, that dye is usually toxic . Many of these jeans were colored with something called azo dye, according to Business Insider, which is often used in textile production. Unfortunately, these dyes can release amines, toxic chemicals that are sometimes found to be carcinogenic. Many have been banned in the EU, and some require warning labels. Yikes.

Similarly, many types of clothes, including jeans, sometimes contain phthalates, as per Business Insider. These are potentially toxic chemicals that have been linked to a number of health problems such as ADHD, diabetes, asthma, breast cancer, and reproductive problems.

This is yet another reason to opt for organic, all-natural jeans.