Donate to These Asian-American Charities to Support Communities Nationwide

The Asian-American population has faced discrimination for for too long — a large wave of people immigrated westward from Asia in the late 19th century, and since, they have experienced tremendous exclusion, violence, and bigotry. And since the coronavirus pandemic, anti-Asian hate crimes have skyrocketed. According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, hate crimes toward Asian-Americans have risen by approximately 150 percent.

Last month, an attacker slashed the face of a Filipino man riding the New York City subway, according to Asian Journal, and earlier this week, a white man in Atlanta, Ga. attacked and murdered eight Asian-American women, according to CNN. That said, Asian-Americans are yet another marginalized community that is starting to feel increasingly unsafe in the U.S. If you'd like to show your support for these communities, consider donating to these Asian-American charities.