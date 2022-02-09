Southern California’s Heat Wave Could Affect 2022 Super Bowl Spectators

National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist, David Sweet, warned residents that summer-like temperatures in the middle of February are totally out of the ordinary, as per SF Gate.

"We're looking at a range of temperatures between 85 and 90 degrees between Wednesday and Friday," he said. "The temperatures are about 15 to 20 degrees above normal. Typically, the high temperature in downtown Los Angeles would be 68 at this time of year. I would say it's unusual."