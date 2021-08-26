More Homeowners and Car Owners Alike Are Getting Solar Carports — Should You?

A solar carport is a garage-like structure that not only protects your vehicle from the elements, but it also creates energy to charge your EV or power your home, according to Solar Reviews. Solar carports can be installed in the driveway of your home or in your business' parking lot, and the cost is generally based on its size, as well as how much energy you're looking to get from it. They can be expensive, though they save money on energy and increase your home's property value.