Is There a Difference Between Soil and Dirt? Here's What Experts Say

Although we most likely have relatively similar images in mind when thinking about dirt, it can actually encompass a wide variety of natural ingredients. Nature's Path says dirt can include a blend of organic matter , including sand, silt, and clay. It may also contain rocks or pebbles. It generally does not contain minerals, nutrients, or any type of organized, live ecosystems. It doesn't have much of a structure, and therefore, it doesn't become compact when it's wet.

"Dirt is dead and does not support life," writes Nan Fischer of Nature's Path. "You cannot plant a productive garden in dirt."

So, how does soil differ from dirt? Basically, compared to dirt, soil is very much "alive" — keep reading for more on what exactly that means, and why it's considered to be so important for our ecosystem and way of life, in general.