Sharks May Be Able to Restore Habitats Damaged by Climate Change — But They're Dying Out

The effects of climate change are becoming more and more visible as we fail to find eco-friendly alternatives to notoriously pollutive human activities. However, the effects are becoming increasingly apparent underwater — deep sea predators like sharks are rapidly dying out, which is expected to further exacerbate habitat degradation more than anything else, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology ,

“Our results suggest that changes to herbivore behaviors triggered by loss of predation risk can undermine ecological resilience to [extreme climactic events], particularly where long‐lived herbivores are abundant,” the study reads.

Keep reading for more on this unexpected discovery.