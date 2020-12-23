Shark Finning: Everything You Wish You Didn't Know

According to National Geographic , shark finning is responsible for the death of between 88 million and 100 million sharks every year. These are not exact numbers, however, because shark finning is illegal in many places. Go figure. Between the pollution and the overfishing, sharks are not having a great time these days.

This rampant killing of sharks is not only bad for the sharks, it's also bad for the underwater ecosystem. Sharks are apex predators within their food chain, which means they reproduce and mature very slowly. Additionally, sharks do not easily replenish their population as other marine species can, such as sardines. More than a quarter of the world’s sharks and rays are considered threatened or endangered. Some scientists claim that if these shark populations continue to be overfished at the same rate, we may well wipe out many species within the next two decades.