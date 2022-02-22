A Restaurant Accidentally Spilled 50,000 Gallons of Sewage Into Newport Beach's Waters

Sewer lines can also become blocked based on factors out of an individual’s control. For example, tree roots, heavy rainfall, flooding, earthquakes, and simply time (meaning old pipes) can all cause damage to sewer lines, ultimately leading to blockages and then sewage spills, as per Bonney. To avoid sewage blocks, the plumbing company recommends looking out to see if your sinks are draining more slowly than usual, as well as “gurgling” noises and sour scents.