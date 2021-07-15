17 Million Gallons of Untreated Sewage Spilled Into Santa Monica Bay Last Weekend

State officials closed beaches in the Los Angeles area, before the mess was supposedly cleaned up three days later. But according to USA Today, four miles of beaches have since re-opened , though many parts of local waters are still testing positive for water quality issues, and Dockweiler and El Segundo beaches, which are closest to the plant, remain closed. It's unclear why it took at least a day to notify beachgoers, and officials are still investigating what exactly caused the spill.

More of the city's beaches will possibly reopen today, on July 15, based on the ongoing water quality tests. Brett Morrow, a spokesman for the Department of Public Health told The Los Angeles Times he's going to keep locals updated.

“We are evaluating our response to this incident and will update our practices going forward to ensure that measures are in place to effectively notify the public," he said.