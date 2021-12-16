How Seismic Blasting Harms Marine Animals

And when it comes to smaller animals, seismic blasting can be fatal. The loud noises can: cause fish to go deaf (which can get in the way of their own communication); harm the immune systems of shellfish; straight up kill zooplankton (which many marine animals rely on for food); throw off invertebrates, rendering them more susceptible to being eaten by predators; and more, as noted by the NRDC and The New York Times.