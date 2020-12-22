How Long Does the Great Conjunction Last? Jupiter and Saturn Aren't Finished Yet

While Dec. 21 was the No. 1 night to check it out, as that was the moment Jupiter actually passed by Saturn, the event actually occurs every evening for a few weeks. According to NASA, the phenomenon was first visible from Earth on Dec. 13, 2020, and will last for about two weeks from Dec. 15, until Dec. 29. So if you’re reading this before Dec. 29, 2020, you still have a few chances to check it out for yourself — though with each passing night, the celestial event will be slightly less impressive than it was on Dec. 21.