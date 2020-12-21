How to See the First “Christmas Star” in 800 Years As Jupiter and Saturn Align

Without a doubt, the most exciting thing you’ll see looking up at the sky this week is Santa Claus and his reindeer. But the No. 2 most exciting celestial phenomenon gracing the night sky this holiday season is the Christmas Star, as it will be the first humans have seen in 800 years.

Read on to find out exactly what the December 2020 Christmas Star is, the best time to see the Christmas Star (which happens to fall on the same day as the winter solstice), and how Jupiter and Saturn play into the heavenly event.