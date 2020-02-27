We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Business > Electric Vehicles
ride-hailing-study-1582824582946.jpg
Source: istock

Ride-Hailing Apps Actually Cause More Emissions Than They Displace, According to New Report

By

Ride-hailing apps have made transportation easier in a lot of ways — but how has Uber culture impacted emissions, pollution, and traffic congestion? According to a new report, ride-hailing apps have ultimately caused more climate pollution overall — but there are a few straightforward ways companies like Uber, Lyft, and Via can reduce their environmental impact.

The report, published this week by the national nonprofit the Union of Concerned Scientists, compares the impact of both private ride-hailing trips and pooled (shared) ride-hailing trips with more traditional methods of transportation, like regular taxi trips, driving one's own car, and more.