Ride-Hailing Apps Actually Cause More Emissions Than They Displace, According to New Report

Unsurprisingly, the study found that taking a pooled hailed ride has a lower impact than taking a private hailed ride. Interestingly, despite deadheading, the researchers found a few instances in which a pooled ride sometimes has a lower impact than driving oneself somewhere in one's own car. One is if your car is older and therefore less fuel-efficient than the average Lyft driver's car; the other is when you use a ride-share to connect with mass transit. For example, if you take a bus halfway to your destination, and then hop in a ride-share for the rest of the trip, that is generally more efficient than driving yourself.