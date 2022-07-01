This Beer Is Made From Recycled Sewage — In the Name of Education

These days, there are all different kinds of beer out there, from glitter brews to bull testicle ales. But one that recently caught the attention of environmentalists is a sip from Singapore's Brewerkz, called NEWBrew. To teach Singaporeans about the importance of recycling and conserving water, the brewery released a beer made from recycled sewage.

After disinfecting the sewage with ultraviolet light, the liquid goes through a series of advanced membranes to remove any additional contaminants.