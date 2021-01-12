Going Sober to Start the Year? An Expert Weighs in With Dry January Tips

Although the goal of Dry January is to remain sober for the full month, Sheinbaum reminds us that falling off the wagon is totally normal — and it isn't the end of the world. Whether you drank because sipping wine during an office Zoom happy hour was simply too enticing, or if you used it as a coping mechanism during the political turmoil that commenced in January 2021, Sheinbaum says that it's important to forgive yourself.

"[My first tip is to] be kind to yourself, and really be patient with yourself, when you're giving up alcohol for a month or longer," Sheinbaum tells Green Matters via phone call.

"Sometimes challenges arise," she continues. "I think those feelings can sometimes result in people drinking instead of remaining sober. Even if you do end up having a few drinks, you can start again where you left off — it does not mean all is lost."