Biden’s Protecting Our Kids Act Will Hopefully Combat Gun Violence

One of the most widely debated issues in the U.S. right now is gun safety laws. Despite the many statistics that show the frequency of mass shootings over the last decade, and even several in the last week, the majority of right-winged politicians are vehemently against gun reform.

However, on Wednesday, June 8, the House of Representatives passed a gun control package called Protecting Our Kids Act. About 60 votes in the Republican Senate are still needed, but it's giving us hope.