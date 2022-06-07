9 Gun Control Organizations to Donate To, Volunteer For, and More

Since 1974, The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence (CSGV) has been working to draft, pass, and implement laws that prevent gun violence. The organization works works with scientific experts and data to develop concepts for Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) laws, which focus on behavioral risk factors, addressing gun violence in all forms. The organization also looks to take down and expose the NRA's toxic agenda, using lobbyist tactics.

Get involved by donating or joining the team.