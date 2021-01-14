What Is Prince Charles' Terra Carta? Behind His Efforts to Protect the Environment

Within the royal family, Prince Charles is historically one of the most climate-focused — earlier this year, he released a sustainable luxury fashion line, and has expressed on numerous occasions an urge to fight climate change. Now, the 72-year-old Prince of Wales has created a plan called the Terra Carta, which urges countries to work together for a cleaner planet.

"We simply cannot maintain this course indefinitely. To build a productive and sustainable future, it is critical that we accelerate and mainstream sustainability into every aspect of our economy. To move forward, there must be a center of gravity to catalyze such a monumental effort, and to mobilize the resources and incentives required," reads the foreword, as per Treehugger.

