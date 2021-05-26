Should My Anxious Dog Be Taking Pet Probiotics? Advice From an Expert (Exclusive)

We do absolutely everything we can to make our dogs comfortable — we feed them, play fetch with them, sometimes let them cuddle on the bed, and give them a few too many treats on a regular basis. But sadly, as we resume some regular activities with COVID-19 restrictions lifting, many dogs are experiencing separation anxiety, and some experts claim pet probiotics can help. In addition to improving your dog's gut health, probiotic supplements can supposedly reduce stress, especially in those experiencing separation anxiety.

"Some probiotics can help to maintain a good balance in the gut to promote gut health, while others might be specifically targeted to help with something like anxious behavior or stress responses," Purina Behavior Research Scientist, Dr. Ragen McGowan tells Green Matters via email. "There are a wide range of benefits that probiotics can bring so it is important to talk with your veterinarian about your specific goals or concerns for your pet and find a probiotic with proven benefits to match your pet’s needs."

"Ahead of actually selecting a probiotic it is important to keep a few things in mind — first off, it is important to note that not all probiotics are the same... for a microbe to be classified as a probiotic it must provide a benefit. So you will want to look for probiotics where there is demonstrated evidence that they are effective for the use that you are targeting," McGowan explains.

There are a number of reasons you may want to consider giving your lovable doggo probiotics. In addition to potentially helping with indigestion and stomach problems, pet experts tout the mental health benefits that your pups can reap from taking a regular supplement. McGowan tells us about the many benefits of probiotic supplementation, reiterating that it's important for us to first do our research.

Gut health affects the dog brain similar to the human brain.

We've written time and time again about the importance of maintaining gut health — human wellness can be severely thrown out of whack as a result of gut bacteria. A healthy digestive system helps people manage various mood disorders, along with stress, much better, and apparently, this is relatively similar for dogs. But why is that? McGowan connects the dots for us, explaining that all guts are the same.

"The mechanism is the same for all mammals," McGowan tells us. "Just like for humans, there is a direct line of communication between the gut and the brain for our pets. Thus, certain strains of probiotics can have a positive impact on pets’ mental health because of this connection. We are tapping into what is referred to as the gut-brain axis. There really is truth to that old adage about having a 'gut feeling' about something, as often our emotions manifest in visceral reactions in the gut."

And as a result, for both dogs and humans, nutrient intake can directly affect behavior. "By the same light, what we put into our gut can have a direct impact on our behavior. The same goes for our pets. Through this bi-directional connection, microbes in the gut can directly influence the brain through production of neurotransmitters or hormones that can influence behavior," she says.