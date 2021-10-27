Which Panda Express Has Beyond Orange Chicken? The Vegan Offering Is Now Sold in 70 Cities

Although we're all about going to farmers markets and making next-level salads, nutritious soups, and nourishing meals, we're total suckers for new vegan fast food offerings. The latest is the plant-based version of Panda Express' highly popular Orange Chicken, which is finally becoming widely available, after it was tested in limited markets earlier this summer. But where is Panda Express' Beyond The Original Orange Chicken currently available ?

“We received an overwhelmingly positive guest response when we introduced Beyond The Original Orange Chicken at select locations earlier this year. In fact, we wok-fired more than 1,300 pounds of Beyond The Original Orange Chicken in just the first day,” Panda Express' Executive Director of Culinary Innovation, Chef Jimmy Wang, stated in a press release sent to Green Matters.

“It’s one of Panda’s most successful regional launches to date, which further reinforces the desire we’re seeing from our guests for more diverse and plant-based options,” he added.

Where can vegan Panda Express fans find Beyond Orange Chicken?

Panda Express' Beyond The Original Orange Chicken was initially tested in select markets across New York City and Southern California on July 26, 2021, according to VegOut Magazine, and it's finally become more widely available. As per the press release, hungry vegans can get their fix at 70 different Panda Express locations across the states of California, New York, Georgia, Illinois, Texas, Florida, Washington, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia starting Oct. 27.

As of right now, the highly anticipated vegan orange chicken will only be available for a limited time, so you'll definitely want to get your hands on some before it's gone — just navigate to Panda Express' website for the full list of participating locations. Hopefully, if the plant-based delicacy proves to be popular in a wider test market, it will eventually become a full-time offering. Needless to say, it sounds like it's going to be super flavorful, so we're hoping for the best.

“We’re excited to expand Beyond The Original Orange Chicken to ten states across the U.S. as we work to increase accessibility to plant-based options at consumers’ favorite restaurants,” Beyond Meat's Chief Growth Officer, Deanna Jurgens, stated. “We’re proud to be Panda’s trusted partner in re-envisioning their iconic, best-selling dish and are confident that Beyond The Original Orange Chicken will continue delighting fans who are seeking great-tasting, and sustainable protein options.”

