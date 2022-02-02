To Curb the Effects of Overbreeding, Norway Bans Two Dog Breeds

Animal Protection Norway's CEO, Åshild Roaldset, told Express UK there is no viable way to breed these overbred varieties healthily, which is what influenced the decision.

"This is first and foremost a victory for our dogs, and for us at Animal Protection Norway," Roaldset said. "It is a historic verdict that attracts international attention. The man-made health problems of the bulldog have been known since the early 20th century. But dogs have the right to be bred healthy."