Are Military Dogs Actually Being Abandoned in Afghanistan? Behind #NoPawsLeftBehind

For several centuries, the military has been employing working dogs to sniff out trouble and provide support. And while there may be some benefits to doing so, animal rights activists were concerned when a rumor spread that many of them were being left in Afghanistan. Photos of dogs in cages in an Afghanistan airport inspired the viral hashtag # NoPawsLeftBehindAfghanistan — but were the rumors of abuse and abandonment actually true?

"The U.S. priority mission was the evacuation of U.S. citizens, SIV [referring to participants in a special visa program] and vulnerable Afghans," Department of Defense spokesman, Eric Pahon, told People . "However, to correct erroneous reports, the U.S. military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, to include the reported 'military working dogs.'"

Why is "No Paws Left Behind Afghanistan" trending on Twitter?

Activists and animal rights organizations such as American Humane Society were incredibly concerned when several photos surfaced earlier this week, showing what appeared to be military dogs in cages at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies," American Humane Society's CEO, Robin Ganzert stated.

"These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned." But were these allegations based on any information beyond the photographs? The statement continues, offering to provide help in transporting the beloved pups back to safety.

"This senseless fate is made all the more tragic, as American Humane stands ready to not only help transport these contract K-9 soldiers to U.S. soil but also to provide for their lifetime medical care," Ganzert's statement continued. "In order to prevent this tragedy from occurring, these K-9’s should be loaded into whatever cargo space remains and flown to safety." This inspired the phrase, "No Paws Left Behind Afghanistan," to trend on Twitter, as animal lovers across the globe shook their heads in disbelief.

The American government is pulling out of #Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies. We stand ready to bring them home! Read our CEO @RobinGanzert's full statement: https://t.co/IKhBkm4B7a pic.twitter.com/ItFlthDTAi — American Humane (@AmericanHumane) August 30, 2021