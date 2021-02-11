Will Neom's "The Line" Be the Sustainable City of the Future?

What will the city of the future look like? Many of us envision a space-age city, complete with monorails, robots, chrome towers, and hover cars. That image, indelibly etched in our collective unconscious, was first conjured during the 1939 World’s Fair. In retrospect, that vision was more akin to science fiction than anything else. Today, a region of Saudi Arabia is transforming into something similar, but is Neom’s The Line a viable vision of the future or just another tableau of tomorrow?