Keke Palmer on Her PCOS Diagnosis, and Natural Remedies for Others Who Are Suffering

PCOS is a hormonal condition that affects the ovaries, according to Mayo Clinic. Although the causes of PCOS are currently unknown, it's assumed to be genetic. And while longterm health effects are entirely possible, doctors believe that identifying signs and symptoms (which usually surface during puberty) early is key to treatment. Signs and symptoms to lookout for include: irregular periods, high androgen levels (a male hormone that could cause facial hair, baldness, or acne), and polycystic ovaries.

Doctors believe that early diagnosis of PCOS — as well as maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and exercise — could reduce the risk of longterm health problems. Some of these include: miscarriage, liver inflammation, metabolic syndrome, sleep apnea, depression, anxiety, endometrial cancer, uterine bleeding, type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, infertility, and, unfortunately, heart disease.

Palmer took to Instagram to discuss her diagnosis, after spending years seeking out an acne solution. In the powerful post, she opened up about the diagnosis with a makeup-free photo, to make those suffering feel less alone.

"Polycystic ovarian syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea," she wrote in the caption. "...I’m posting this to say that it’s okay and we can help ourselves. My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself."