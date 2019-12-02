These Remedies Will Relieve Your Heartburn – Naturally

If you have ever experienced a burning pain in your upper or mid-chest, a pain that may worsen while lying down, then you know the frustrating discomfort of heartburn. Heartburn is classified by this signature pain or discomfort in the chest and it may involve the neck or throat. Typically, symptoms of heartburn can worsen when lying down, but heartburn does not necessarily have to be connected with an underlying disease.

If you’ve ever tried a super spicy food, drank a little too much alcohol, or even worn tight clothing, you may have experienced some unpleasant symptoms of heartburn.

While heartburn is a word commonly tossed around, the symptoms of it could be indicative of another issue like the ones mentioned above or GERD, gastroesophageal reflux disease.

No matter the cause of your heartburn, the good news is there is a way to treat it and treat it naturally. Keep reading for more on heartburn and how you can treat it naturally!