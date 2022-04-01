Here’s What You Need to Know About the Mountain Valley Pipeline

Although the Russian oil ban has created an opportune time for the U.S. to finally transition to renewable energy, some are looking to increase reliance on domestic gas. Many, such as greenhouse gas enthusiast U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, are looking to the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which has been in the works for a while now.

“That one pipeline coming out of West Virginia will put 2 billion cubic feet of gas a day into the market,” he stated, according to WV Public.