Up Your Culinary Game by Tackling the Most Googled Vegan Recipes of 2020

Jackfruit is an exotic tropical fruit that hails from South India, and it was one of the most googled vegan recipe searches of 2020, as it's become an increasingly popular meat alternative in the world of plant-based eating. Vegan TikTok queen, Tabitha Brown, has an incredible recipe for jackfruit pulled pork, which is perfect for sandwiches, tacos, or all by itself. Luckily, once you're able to secure the fruit for yourself, it can be easily transformed into a savory staple.