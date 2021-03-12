Is Michelle Obama Vegan? The 'Waffles + Mochi' Host Is a Big Veggie Lover

Ever since her time in the White House, former first lady Michelle Obama has been well-known for being a staunch advocate of healthy eating. Her, Let’s Move! initiative was put in place to combat childhood obesity and to teach millions of Americans the healthiest ways to eat. Now, she's at it again with the help of two puppet friends on Netflix's upcoming Waffles + Mochi series. Her passion for living a healthy dietary lifestyle has had many people wondering, is Michelle Obama vegan ?

Is Michelle Obama vegan?

Though Obama is keenly interested in maintaining a healthy diet full of fruits and vegetables, there is no current evidence of her being vegan. According to The List, Obama’s daily diet is on the healthier side of things, though even she admits that it’s not always thus.

Article continues below advertisement

A typical breakfast for her includes some scrambled eggs, fresh grapefruit, and turkey sausage. For lunch, she may have some of her husband’s famous chili, and for dinner, she might choose pasta or roast beef of some kind. No matter what she’s eating though, Obama is always adamant about the fact that vegetables are an essential part of the meal.

Obama said as much in a 2013 interview with Food Network’s Healthy Eats, stating, "As I tell my kids, vegetables are something that has to be a part of your diet so we'll find a few that you like, but there has to be a vegetable, and you have to finish it...You can skip the pasta, but you've got to eat the vegetables."

Article continues below advertisement