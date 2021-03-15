Michelin-Star Chef Opens Plant-Based Mexican Restaurant in Brooklyn (Exclusive)

You’ve likely seen judges on fine-dining cooking competition shows roll their eyes at plant-based cooking. But Michelin-Star chef, Justin Bazdarich is an exception. The longtime New Yorker graduated from the French Culinary Institute, interned with the famous Jean-Gorges, and now runs four exceptional restaurants (one of which has a Michelin Star!). And his latest spot, Xilonen, focuses on sustainability, serving up "plant-based dishes that are just craveable."

"[My business partner and I] had been thinking in the plant-based and sustainability space for a while, trying to let that be a core value of what we do at the restaurants," Bazdarich told Green Matters in an exclusive interview, before we dined as guests at the restaurant's outdoor space in Brooklyn. "So one way to do that is to just serve no meat whatsoever and have that be the ethos of the restaurant."

Travel, health, and sustainability inspired Bazdarich to open a plant-based Mexican restaurant.

Bazdarich's frequent (pre-pandemic) travels to Mexico inspired his Michelin-Star restaurant, Oxomoco (which has two locations, in Tokyo and in Brooklyn) as well as his newest restaurant, Xilonen, which opened in January 2021. "I had traveled to Mexico often in my life — luckily, I've been able to do that. And it seemed like really good Mexican food was kind of hit-or-miss in New York," he explains.

"I just wanted to apply everything I’d learned about what I liked flavor-wise, historically about the country, and all the different types of foods around the country." But Xilonen is a little different from most Mexican eateries, as its menu is entirely meatless.

Bazdarich wasn't always a fan of plant-based cooking. He tells us how he used to dread pulling together vegetable scraps for a vegetable plate, or for green salad entrée. But over the last few years, he became increasingly invested in sustainability, and realized he felt better when his diet included less animal products.

"I studied Industrial Design in the '90s at Arizona State University and dropped out, but I found out before the pandemic started, that Arizona State University has a really great sustainability school. I'd always thought about going back to school, and then the shutdown happened but online classes were still happening, so I decided to enroll again," Bazdarich tells us.

"I put my spare 'Instagram' time into school," he tells us. "It's been awesome to apply what I've learned in sustainability towards the restaurants, and a big part of that is shifting to more plant-rich foods," he adds, saying he likes how eating plant-based makes him feel, anyway. "Its kind of the way i want to try to eat, for my own personal health — we just consciously try to make that effort to not do [meat] every meal."

