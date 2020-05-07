A Record-Breaking May Snowstorm Is About to Freeze the Northeast

By now, most of us are painfully aware that climate change is an ever-present issue, and oftentimes, it leads to wildly unseasonable weather . The Northeast, for example, is about to endure a record-breaking May snowstorm and below-freezing temperatures, only a few short weeks before the start of summer.

"In all the years of record keeping — which, in some cases, go back the 1870s — there are no other May storms which come remotely close to what occurred back in 1977," according to Dave Epstein, from Boston.com, who was referring to a storm that knocked out power for thousands of people. Hopefully, this storm won't have the same impact, but it seems like it may change some Mother's Day extravaganzas.