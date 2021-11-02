Madagascar’s Impending Famine: What Caused It, How to Help, and More

As previously mentioned, Madagascar is on the brink of a nationwide famine. According to reporters from Sky News, who witnessed the tragedy first-hand, babies can be seen on the brink of death , with mothers are unable to nurse them due to ongoing food shortages. As of August 2021, about 30,000 people unable are unable find or afford anything to eat, per The BBC, as crop failure is on the rise and animals are continuously dying.

And because hunger is compromising locals' immune systems, disease is starting to spread like wildfire.

Normally, communities in Madagascar are economically driven by tourism, according to Africa News, but the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing tourists from coming into the country. So many have been left unemployed, and without any source of income. But what is causing this impending famine? Two words: climate change.