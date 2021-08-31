How Lorde Made Her ‘Solar Power’ Merch as Eco-Conscious as Possible (Exclusive)

Lorde was inspired by nature and climate change when writing her third studio album, “Solar Power” — so it’s only fitting that the pop star eschewed the typical plastic CDs and cheaply-made fast fashion merch that most major musicians sell to promote their albums.

Instead, Lorde worked with an eco-conscious fashion company to create her “Solar Power” shirts and sweatshirts. To learn more about Lorde’s sustainable “Solar Power” merch, Green Matters recently caught up with Carolina Crespo, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Everybody.World, the company that produced Lorde’s “trashy” garments.