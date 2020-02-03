Staples Center to Compost Flowers Left at the Kobe Bryant Memorial

It’s been a little more than a week since the devastating helicopter crash claimed the lives of not only NBA legend Kobe Bryant, but also his daughter Gianna, his private helicopter’s pilot, and six other members of the late 41-year-old’s Mamba Academy basketball team. Since then, tributes have taken place all over the globe — from smaller communities, to large stages like the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl. But in the wake of the devastating loss, fans in the Los Angeles area have been gathering at the Staples Center (which Kobe called his home court for his entire 20-year career) to leave flowers, art, and other tributes to the Black Mamba.