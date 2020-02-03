We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Community > Composting
kobe-gianna-bryant-tribute-1580748942431.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Staples Center to Compost Flowers Left at the Kobe Bryant Memorial

By

It’s been a little more than a week since the devastating helicopter crash claimed the lives of not only NBA legend Kobe Bryant, but also his daughter Gianna, his private helicopter’s pilot, and six other members of the late 41-year-old’s Mamba Academy basketball team. Since then, tributes have taken place all over the globe — from smaller communities, to large stages like the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl. But in the wake of the devastating loss, fans in the Los Angeles area have been gathering at the Staples Center (which Kobe called his home court for his entire 20-year career) to leave flowers, art, and other tributes to the Black Mamba. 

Though the Staples Center declared that yesterday, Feb. 2, they would begin breaking down the tribute to mark one week since the crash, the Lakers organization also shared that Kobe’s widow, Vanessa, and three surviving daughters — 17-year-old Natalia, two-year-old Bianca, and seven-month-old Capri aka Koko — will receive a catalog of the impressive tributes left to honor the iconic athlete. In the same interview, they shared that they planned to compost all the flowers left in memory of Kobe to help beautify the city he’s called home since he was a teen. 